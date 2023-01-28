Polo Beach Club Executives Call On Diaspora Affairs President 

Polo Club Executives pose with officials at the Diaspora Office

The Executive Team of the Polo Beach Club paid a visit to the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President.

The group met with Director Akwasi Awua Ababio and Deputy Director Dr. Nadia Adongo Musah and team to officially introduce their 2023 year calendar, to the office and discuss partnership opportunities.

Polo Beach Club is Ghana’s Luxury Beach Club located after the Labadi Beach Hotel. It’s a beautiful beachfront experience offering incredible themes, DJs, entertainers, delicious cocktails, food from the best restaurants in the city, morning-themed workouts, and an infinity-style pool right on the beach.

It has grown to become one of the key go-to experiences for diasporans across different backgrounds for an incredible night of experiences and memorable moments.

The meeting was a successful one with a plethora of ideas put in place to welcome the Ghanaian Diasporas and Historic Diaspora not only during the festive season but throughout the entire year.

“The office is glad to partner with the Polo Beach Club since it knows Diasporas alike will gain an incredible experience during their time in Ghana during their holidays or long-term stays,” it added.