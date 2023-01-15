Poor Cocoa Farmer’s Son Gets Scholarship At University Of Cape Coast

Joseph Amoah Twum, a needy cocoa farmer’s son who became the first-ever student to obtain 8As from Bepong Senior High School in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region has finally gotten admission into the University of Cape Coast.

He has been given a full Scholarship to read Economics at the University of Cape Coast by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong.

The General Arts student bagged 8As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). However, his parents didn’t have the financial strength to support his university education.

His interview with Kwahu Ambassador, Odame Agyare which went viral captured him appealing for support to further his education and achieve his dream of becoming an Economist.

That got the attention of Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong who decided to come to his aid by offering him the scholarship.

A documentary shared on Facebook by Kwahu Ambassador on Friday, showed Joseph going through admission processes at the University of Cape Coast.

In a statement, Joseph Amoah thanked Kwahu Ambassador, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong and all others who are supporting his education and promised to do his best and study hard.

It’s not first time Odame Agyare has secured admission for brilliant but indigent students to further their education at the higher level through his social services.

Some of the students who are products of the free SHS programme are studying abroad with full scholarship.