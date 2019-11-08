Potters College Begins New Academic Year

Potters International College, over the weekend commenced classes for the 2019/2020 academic year at its resident campus at Airport, Accra.

The school, a certificate and diploma awarding institution, has been in existence for the past 4 years and has helped students and workers upgrade their on-job skills and knowledge.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Potters International College, Rashid Zakari, in a statement, said that “it’s becoming increasingly important for employees to upgrade their job knowledge in these modern times where things are changing rapidly and for workers to be abreast and be on top of work game, Potters International College is the right institution for them.

The school runs programs in various fields of endeavours which Includes Software & App Development, Advertising and Public Relations, Hotel Operations & Travel Management, Oil & Gas etc.

Head of Academics of the School, Joseph Torgbor Adjah, said “apart from our accredited programs, the school is also an accredited study partner institutions of UK’s recognized educational bodies such as IPED and Cambridge”

BY Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah