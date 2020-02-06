Prampram Elects Presiding Member

Hon. Solomon Djamah (L) with his main contender ahead of the elections.

ASSEMBLY MEMBER for Lower West Prampram Electoral Area Solomon Djangmah has been elected as the Presiding Member of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly (NiPA) in the Greater Accra Region.

He polled 30 out of 34 votes, representing 91 per cent majority, to emerge victorious in the election.

Prior to the election, his main contender, Nathan Nartey Mensah, stepped down for Mr. Djangmah to go unopposed.

Mr. Nartey then further appealed to his fellow members to vote massively for Mr. Djangmah.

The third assembly had earlier failed to elect a Presiding Member on January 24 during the nationwide inauguration of the assemblies.

This second election is in fulfillment of standing orders of the assembly.

John Evans Ocran the Prampram Magistrate swore him into office after the election and the presiding member immediately proceeded to supervise over the assembly.

Mr. Djagmah thanked the members of the assembly for the opportunity given him to serve as a presiding member, assuring his colleagues that the welfare of all members, irrespective of their political affiliation, is his topmost priority.

He entreated the members to work in unity devoid of partisanship for the progress of the district.

The District Chief Executive Jonathan Teye Doku charged the assembly to form a formidable team for the progress of the district.

From Vincent Kubi, Prampram