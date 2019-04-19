Pray For Ghana’s Prosperity – Nana Tells Christians

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Christian Community to pray for the progress of Ghana as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

In his Easter Message delivered from the Jubilee House to the nation, the President stated that “as we celebrate Easter, let us drive carefully on our roads and keep our nation in our prayers.”

According to him, “with the mobilization of our energies and prayers, I am confident that we will move this nation where she ought to be – Ghana Beyond Aid.”

The President indicated that over the last two years of his administration, Ghana had made significant socioeconomic gains.

He stated that thousands of graduate teachers and nurses who prior to his coming to office where unemployed, have successfully been employed by his administration.

Mr. Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana has risen to become the number one recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in West Africa.

Through several innovative agricultural initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), he said the country was now exporting food to other West African nations, adding that the sacrifices made by his administration over the last two years were beginning to bear fruits.

He added that “we are making steady progress in the implementation of our One District One Factory Project.”

However, the President admitted that “there are many more hurdles ahead to overcome if we are to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of our forebears who envisage our nation to be that shinning star of Africa where the personal security of each citizen is guaranteed.”

Stressing the need to pray for the nation’s prosperity this Easter, the President indicated that “Holy scripture says if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heavens and I will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

He noted that “Easter is the most significant celebration for Christians.”

Easter as a ritual in Christianity, marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

BY Melvin Tarlue