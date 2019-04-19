I’ll Scrap Luxury Vehicle Tax In My Second Coming – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama says should be reelected as President of Ghana in 2020, his new administration would abolish the luxury vehicle tax introduced by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Government.

He said this while speaking to commercial driver on Thursday in Accra as part of his pre-easter walkabout.

He described the levy as an ill-conceived one and noted that its introduction has overburdened the ordinary commercial driver whose vehicle possesses the white number plate.

Mr. Mahama argued that the amount of revenue raised so far was not even enough for the tax to be sustained.

According to him, “not too long ago, the government introduced the luxury vehicle tax. This tax was not well thought through before it was rolled out.”

He added that “they should have exempted all commercial vehicles. There are commercial vehicles without the yellow plates, but rather white plates yet they carry commercial goods. Once they exceed three litres, they are charged this luxury tax. This has brought untold hardship on some of the drivers especially those who work for the companies and others. ”

Government has so far reportedly collected an amount of GH¢21.3 million in taxes from the use of vehicles with engine capacities of 2.9 litres and above between August and December last year.

By Melvin Tarlue