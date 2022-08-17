Pregnant Woman, Children Burnt To Death

Information available to DGN Online indicates that a pregnant woman together with her two children have been burnt to death at Asore Nkwanta in the Ohwim Amanfrom electoral area in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

The charred bodies were found after fire razed down their three-bedroom house.

The victims were said have been trapped in the fire which started just before midnight on Monday August 15.

Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for the area, Erastus Ebo Boison explained that the charred bodies of the deceased were discovered after firefighters battled the blaze.

He mentioned that the sole survivor of the incident was the elderly son.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it has started investigations into the suspected case of arson.

By Vincent Kubi