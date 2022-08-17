3 Gunned Down At Bawku

Three persons have been shot dead by unknown assailants in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The deceased have been identified as Fatawu Ibrahim, Bunyaminu Adam and Ibrahim Abdulai.

The killing reportedly occurred at the entrance of the Bawku Senior High School on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at about 2:45 pm and 3pm when returning from Bolgatanga to Bawku in a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle also sustained a gunshot wound in the leg together with one other passenger who managed to escape.

Speaking on the matter, the Mamprugu Youth Association has condemned the fatal incident.

According to them, the latest incident and add up to four in less than five months on the same stretch.

“We believe that the constant insecurity on the road and the lack of action by the Regional Minister who is the Chairman of the Regional Security Council gives credence to suggestions that these attacks are been perpetuated because the criminals feel protected by the Regional Minister who is their tribesman,” the youth said in a statement.

“It is in this regard that we have for several months now appealed to Government to at least reassign the Regional Minister to a different region if it does not want to sack him from Government.”

They have therefore called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book, as a matter of urgency, saying that “We also urge the security agencies to as a matter of urgency dismantle the illegal lorry station and market at “Highways.”

By Vincent Kubi