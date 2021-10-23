Pregnant Woman’s Killer Commits Suicide

Maxwell Boadi

MAXWELL BOADI, 44, who is accused of murdering his wife, Priscilla Owusu aka Betty, has allegedly committed suicide.

The suspect, who allegedly killed his wife at Nyankyerenease near Kumasi last Saturday, was apprehended at Kodie, in the Afigya Kwabre South District on Tuesday.

However, by Thursday the police had announced that the suspect had committed suicide after reportedly drinking suspected poisonous substance.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, in a radio interview, confirmed the death and said police suspected Boadi consumed poisonous substance.

According to ASP Ahianyo, who is the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, medical doctors initially tried to flush Boadi’s system in order to save his life, but his condition deteriorated and he died.

He disclosed that the body has since been deposited at the mortuary, where an autopsy would be performed to verify cause of death.

Curiously, the police did not disclose how the suspect came by the supposed poisonous substance if indeed he was in their custody.

Boadi, it would be recalled, did the unthinkable as he allegedly stabbed his wife dead in the presence of their six-year-old child.

After committing the heinous crime, Boadi left their rented home at Nyankyerenease in Kumasi to hide at Kodie.

Police, through painstaking investigations, managed to smoke out Boadi from his hideout at Kodie on Tuesday morning and detained him.

He was subsequently transferred to the Suntreso District Police Command for further investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi