Preko Explains Massive Win Tactics

Players of Nsoatreman celebrating one of the goals. INSET: Yaw Preko

Nsoatreman FC head coach, Yaw Preko, has attributed his team’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Elect-Sport FC on Sunday evening to a carefully executed strategic plan.

The Ghanaian side hosted the Chadian team in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie at the Accra Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC, making their debut in the competition, dominated the match with three first-half goals, securing a historic win.

Speaking after the match, Coach Yaw Preko explained that the victory was the result of a specific strategy designed to counter Elect-Sport’s tactics.

“We didn’t start the game the way we wanted. The first 15 minutes were a bit shaky, but gradually, we settled into our rhythm. I instructed my players that when Elect-Sport pressed high, we should play quick one-twos and then go long. Once we started doing that, the goals came, confidence grew, and the team began to play some good football,” Preko said.

Looking ahead to the second leg, Coach Yaw Preko emphasised that his team will prepare diligently to secure qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.