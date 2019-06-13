Premier League Fixtures 2019-20: Season Starts With Liverpool Hosting Norwich

The 2019-20 Premier League season will start with Champions League winners Liverpool hosting promoted Norwich City on Friday, 9 August.

Champions Manchester City will open the defence of their title the following day with a trip to West Ham.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United, the other promoted teams, play Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.

The break will be staggered over a two-week period. There will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games from that round taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.

The opening weekend will also see Manchester United hosting Chelsea on Sunday, 11 August.

Live: Premier League fixtures reaction

Your club-by-club fixture guide

Full Premier League fixture list

The opening weekend in full

Date Match Kick-off time

9 Aug 2019 Liverpool v Norwich City 20:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 West Ham v Manchester City 12:30 BST

10 Aug 2019 Bournemouth v Sheffield United 15:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 Burnley v Southampton 15:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 Crystal Palace v Everton 15:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 Leicester City v Wolves 15:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 Watford v Brighton 15:00 BST

10 Aug 2019 Tottenham v Aston Villa 17:30 BST

11 Aug 2019 Newcastle United v Arsenal 14:00 BST

11 Aug 2019 Manchester United v Chelsea 16:30 BST

Busy start for some teams

The season’s curtain raiser will take place with the Community Shield between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, 4 August.

Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea will also meet in the Uefa Super Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, 14 August.

Following that match, Liverpool play their second Premier League match, away to Southampton, while Chelsea host Leicester City.

Wolves could have played three Europa League qualifying matches before the beginning of the Premier League season.