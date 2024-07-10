Prempeh College’s 1985/87 Year Group congratulates NPP running mate NAPO

The 1985/87 Year Group of Prempeh College Old Students Association (Amanfoo 1985/87) has congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as NAPO, on his recent appointment as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 polls.

According to the group, it trusts NAPO’s “ability to deliver as the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and achieve his goal of becoming the next Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.”

“The Class of 1985/87 of the Prempeh College Old Students Association congratulates you, Napo and pray for God’s guidance and protection in your political journey,” the group said in a statement.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh was unveiled as the NPP’s running on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Below is the full statement:

The 1985/87 Year Group of Prempeh College Old Students Association (Amanfoo 1985/87) congratulates Senior Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) for his appointment as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate and Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

It comes with great joy to see one of our classmates rise to become a Vice Presidential candidate in Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). We are pleased to add our support to congratulate our brother and mate, Senior Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), and to wish him well in every endeavour.

NAPO, as he is affectionately called, entered Form 1 with us in September 1980, completed form 5 in 1985 and sixth form in 1987. He was in Guggisberg House.

Senior Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s commitment to the course of Prempeh College and the Old Students fraternity (Amanfoo) is enormous and exemplary, which culminated in the christening of a new house in the year 2023 after him – “Matthew Opoku Prempeh House”.