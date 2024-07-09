Don’t Fall For NDC Arrogant Tag- Otumfuo Cautions Napo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh to behave in a way that will validate accusations by his critics that he is not arrogant.

The Manhyia South MP was nominated by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the upcoming 7th December polls, the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC launched attack on his personality and also tagged him as an “Arrogant Person” as a deliberate move to paint him black to the public.

However to clear the air, Otumfuo speaking in parables at Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, during the introduction of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh by President Akufo-Addo as the Running mate to Dr Bawumia, stated “They say you are arrogant; don’t let what they say be the reality”.

The Asantehene said he never saw Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a royal, as arrogant as a child, but it is now the responsibility of the Manhyia South Member of Parliament to work and refute that claim.

Otumfuo further instructed Napo to always obey his boss, Dr Bawumia’s orders so that he does not regret selecting him as his running mate.

“I have observed Opoku Prempeh’s development. Follow Bawumia with humility; don’t let him regret choosing you,” Otumfuo added.

He also asked Dr. Bawumai to let him know if Dr. Opoku Prempeh behaves badly when riding so he can correct him.

“Please inform me of any errors made so I can correct him,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his part noted that he has confidence in the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket’s ability to perform the job to Ghanaians’ expectations.

“I am confident that the two of them can complete the task. Having collaborated with both of them, I am confident in their abilities. I am confident that on December 7, after Ghanaians have given them the mandate, they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana.”

At an emergency meeting held on Thursday, July 4, in Accra, the National Council of the NPP overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Dr. Opoku Prempeh.

Following the ceremony, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh gave the NPP’s members and supporters his word that he would assist Dr. Bawumia in running a strong 2024 campaign to end the eight-year electoral cycle.

Napo in a statement said, “I am deeply appreciative of the National Council, our party’s grassroots members, and our distinguished President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their steadfast belief and backing in me”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe