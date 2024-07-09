Prince David Osei Endorses Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Prince David Osei

Renowned actor Prince David Osei has thrown his support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement came to light when he shared a photo of himself with Dr. Bawumia, who is the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer.

In an instargram post, Prince David Osei referred to Dr. Bawumia as the “incoming president,” asserting, “The incoming president and the future president in one pose. It’s possible with God. You can only operate on the frequency you attract and the manifestation is sure!!!”

Prince’s endorsement has ignited a wave of reactions and discussions among his fans and the broader public, underscoring the significant role public figures can play in shaping political narratives and influencing voter sentiment.

The actor’s public support has further intensified the political discourse as the nation gears up for the 2024 election.