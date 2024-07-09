Don’t Disappoint Bawumia- Otumfuo Cautions Napo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cautioned the running mate to the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP flagbearer, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to support his boss Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with humility and dedication as they are heading towards the 7th December polls.

According to Otumfuo, “Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you; follow him with humility.”

The Asantehene emphasised that Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s role is not just to support but to ensure that Dr. Bawumia’s decision was a sound one.

The Asantehene said this when he was addressing a high-profile ceremony at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, where the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket was officially unveiled.

Otumfuo also made it clear that he would be a guiding presence, willing to step in to correct any mistakes made by Dr. Opoku Prempeh, adding “Whatever mistake comes, let me know so I can correct him”.

Otumfuo expressed the hope that Dr Opoku Prempreh would live up to the trust placed in him.

The Asantehene also acknowledged Napo as his brother and grandson and highlighted his role in caring for him, including paying his school fees.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu further expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for selecting Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

“I am grateful to President Akufo-Addo for this decision. I have watched with pride as Dr. Prempeh has grown into a capable leader,” he added.

He cautioned Napo against being arrogant, a trait perceived by his critics.

President Akufo-Addo, who earlier introduced both Dr Bawumia and Napo as the NPP’s presidential ticket for the December polls, called on the Asantehene to support them as he did during his time.

He confirmed that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s appointment as Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s running mate was met with unanimous approval from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Council.

“Dr. Prempeh’s implementation of the Free SHS policy is a testament to his hard work, which I believe will be translated into leadership of the country,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The event was graced by a host of prominent NPP figures, including President Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other influential party members.

-BY Daniel Bampoe