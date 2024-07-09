NAPO Officially Introduced As NPP’s Running Mate To Asantehene

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the chosen running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was formally presented to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

During the ceremonial introduction, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded the exceptional qualities of Dr. Bawumia and NAPO, expressing unwavering confidence in their ability to lead the NPP to victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He particularly praised Dr. Bawumia for his significant contributions during his tenure, emphasizing his humility, dedication, and commitment to national progress.

President Akufo-Addo took the occasion to extend gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his steadfast support of the government, acknowledging the monarch’s significant role in advancing the nation’s development.

Through his address, he urged all party members to unite behind the Bawumia-NAPO ticket, underscoring the imperative of collective effort towards securing a decisive win for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

In his profile, it is revealed that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has an extensive educational background, having studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and pursued postgraduate studies abroad before entering politics.

His notable career includes serving as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited and earning the title of Member of Parliament for Manhyia in 2009.

Notably, his impactful tenure as Minister of Education saw him championing the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, significantly increasing enrollment rates across the country.

The process leading to his appointment as the NPP’s running mate involved rigorous consultations, culminating in unanimous approval by the National Council of the party after Dr. Bawumia engaged President Akufo-Addo on June 25.

The official presentation of NAPO to the influential Asantehene marks a significant milestone in the NPP’s campaign journey, as preparations intensify for the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election showdown between opposing political forces.

By Vincent Kubi