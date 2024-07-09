Nuamah Lands Lyon Permanent Deal

Ernest Nuamah

Ghana forward, Ernest Nuamah, has officially joined Olympique Lyonnais on a permanent deal, following a great loan spell last season.

Nuamah, who initially joined Lyon on loan from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, has now committed to a four-year contract with the French club.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but it’s known that RWD Molenbeek secured his services from FC Nordsjaelland for a significant 25 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

This considerable investment reflects the high expectations surrounding the talented forward.

During his loan spell at Lyon, Nuamah made a notable impact, featuring in 29 Ligue 1 matches. He found the back of the net three times and provided two assists. These contributions evidently impressed Lyon’s management, leading them to secure his talents permanently.

Nuamah’s performances have shown his potential, but with the permanent move now in place, expectations are even higher.

Fans and club officials alike will be looking to him to increase his goal tally and play a pivotal role in Lyon’s attacking lineup.

His speed, technical skills, and ability to read the game will be crucial assets as Lyon aims for success in the upcoming seasons.

This move marks a significant step in Nuamah’s career, and with the faith Lyon has placed in him, he is poised to become an integral part of the team’s future.

The coming seasons will be crucial as he strives to fulfil his potential and deliver for one of France’s top clubs.