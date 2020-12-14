Prempeh Picks GCB Champs Tourney

Prempeh (R) receiving his prize from a GCB official

Edward Prempeh brushed aside a tough field of competition winners for 2020 to take home the GCB Tournament of Champion.

The 2020 tournament was played over 18 holes with handicap limit of 24 for men and 26 for ladies at the Royal Golf Club instead of the usual 9 holes scratch event played at Eco Cabanas Resort. The usual fun and competitive nature of the tournament was however present and most golfers enjoyed the event. Additionally, there was a support event by those who missed out as winners to take part in the competition.

In the main event, Edward Prempeh, who qualified for the event by winning the Latex Foam September Medal Group A, returned a net score of 70, playing off handicap 16. Ben Dwomoh, winner of Latex Foam September Medal Group B, with handicap 19, came second with a net score of 72. The final slot of winners for the event was taken by Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour, a multiple-event winner playing off handicap 11, with a next score of 73 on count-back.

The support event was also played over 18 holes with full handicap allowance. The all-male event was won by Thomas Kojo Annan, a rookie who returned a net score of 71, playing off handicap 8. The second and final position was taken by George William Intsiful, with a net score of 72, playing off handicap 19.

In a remark by the sponsor, George Ackorful, GCB Ashanti Regional Manager, expressed his appreciation for the patronage of competitions and thanked the management of the club for the partnership. He emphasized that GCB was happy to associate with activities such as golf that promoted the total health and wellbeing of people. He encouraged more business from golfers and highlighted a number of products available from the bank that were available to golfers.

Prof. Bernard Baiden, Head of Operations at the Royal Golf Club, singled out the GCB for their continued support of the tournament over the past three years.

He was hopeful that the bank would continue the sponsorship in the coming year. Prof. Baiden promised that effective January 1, 2021, the club would add G-Money as a payment platform for the club, which would increase the total business to the bank.

