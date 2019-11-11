Presidency Not Meant For Correcting Mistakes – Nana B To Mahama

Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, has called out former President John Dramani Mahama for saying he would correct all the mistakes he made during his tenure in office when he is voted back into power come 2020.

According to Nana B, the presidency is not a place for correcting mistakes of former presidents.

He indicated that former president Mahama and the NDC saw the challenges and problems confronting the people of the North, as opportunities to exploit and enrich themselves following fraudulent and shambolic pro-poor policies implemented during their days in government.

“The SADA idea to scale up development in the Northern regions was originally proposed by President Akufo-Addo when he was the flagbearer of the NPP in 2008. Characteristic of the NDC, they stole the idea and named it Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA). An initiative meant to reduce poverty and improve livelihood was, overnight, transformed into a special purpose vehicle for create, loot and share,” he said

The National Youth Organizer of the NPP noted that millions of Ghana cedis approved by Parliament for the eradication of poverty, provision of jobs and related opportunities to the youth in the Northern regions, ended up in the pockets of greedy family and friends of Mr. Mahama.

Nana B accused the erstwhile Mahama administration of increasing unemployment of youth in the North as many lost their jobs due to five years of dumsor under the NDC.

“The NYEP avenue created by President Kufuor to offer jobs to the youth, was also turned into a cash cow for the NDC after being renamed GYEEDA. Mr. Mahama and the NDC through GYEEDA, misappropriated and embezzled over 1 billion Ghana cedis that could have created thousands of jobs for the young people in the Northern regions,” he claimed

At a press conference held by the NPP Youth Wing in Tamale, he said the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in its 2017 report, covering how the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC government used scarce oil money, revealed that, 50 percent of projects inspected in the Upper East, Upper West and the then Northern region all funded with petroleum revenue could not be traced, saying Mr. Mahama and the NDC took millions of dollars of oil money in the name of executing projects in the Northern regions but diverted the funds for their personal gains.

“This wicked act by Mr. Mahama deprived thousands of youths in the Northern regions from getting jobs and having their living standards improved. These ghost projects could have provided the youth in these regions jobs and a source of livelihood. These projects could have saved lives, promoted careers and brightened the future of a substantial number of young people in the affected regions.”

The National Youth Organizer stated that Mr. Mahama and the NDC have been monumental failures and disappointments to the Northern regions, adding that president Akufo-Addo on the other hand, in a relatively short time, has brought hope and happiness to the people of the North due to the many far-reaching social intervention policies and job creation initiatives being implemented.

”Mr. Mahama should tell the good people in the Northern regions, the number of jobs he created and why he would be any better if given a second chance.Today, this same person who perpetrated such an atrocious act against Ghanaians and the people of the North, is unashamedly working against ‘One District One Factory’, ‘One Village, One Dam’ and other great job creation and life-changing policies of President Akufo-Addo”.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale