President Akufo-Addo Appoints Asante Bediatuo As Ambassador-At-Large Other New Diplomats

In a bid to bolster Ghana’s diplomatic presence and enhance its international standing, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a cohort of distinguished envoys, including his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, as an Ambassador-at-Large.

The appointment ceremony, held at the Jubilee House, marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s diplomatic landscape.

The newly appointed diplomats were entrusted with the crucial task of representing Ghana across the globe, with a focus on promoting the nation’s image, fostering bilateral relationships, attracting investments, and advocating for Ghana’s interests abroad. Among the appointees are three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, who will assume key positions in various countries and international organizations.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the pivotal role these diplomats play in advancing Ghana’s interests and enhancing its global reputation. Addressing the envoys, he stated, “Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country.” He underscored the importance of engaging with host nations to strengthen bilateral ties, attract investments, and advocate for Ghana’s interests on the global stage.

Against the backdrop of pressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of fostering international cooperation to address shared concerns effectively.

He urged the new envoys to engage actively with Ghanaian communities abroad to leverage their contributions to national development and strengthen bonds with the diaspora.

The President outlined a multifaceted agenda for the envoys, encompassing economic promotion, addressing global issues like armed conflicts and climate change, and fostering collaboration in combating terrorism and illicit financial flows.

He stressed the importance of working collaboratively with the Foreign Service officers and governments of host nations to advance Ghana’s diplomatic objectives.

As the appointed diplomats embark on their missions, they carry the aspirations of the Ghanaian people and bear the responsibility of shaping Ghana’s international reputation. President Akufo-Addo concluded with a call for integrity and professionalism, urging the envoys to collaborate closely with their colleagues in high commissions and embassies to achieve their diplomatic goals successfully.

