President Akufo-Addo Commissions 312 Housing Units For Police

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the first phase of ultra-modern 504 housing units for the Ghana Police Service at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

This is said to be in line with government deliberate intention to build housing for the security agencies in the country to accommodate their increasing numbers.

The first phase of the project which includes 312 housing units, also has a fully furnished clinic, school block for JHS and Primary, Police mobile maintenance unit, Police station, fuel depot and a garage.

The second phase will see the construction of 192 housing units, taking the total number to 504 housing units.

Speaking at the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo said that his administration is implementing a comprehensive urban development strategy aimed at addressing the country’s housing deficit.

He noted that “It is estimated that Ghana’s urban population will reach 72% by 2035. This represents a unique challenge as well as an opportunity to develop innovative solutions to the growing demand for housing, infrastructure and public housing services in the [country’s] major cities”.

“To address this challenge, government has been working tirelessly to implement a comprehensive urban development strategy which includes the construction of affordable housing units, the expansion of transportation networks, and the upgrading of public facilities such as school, hospitals and police stations.

“We have made considerable strides in this respect. Since 2017, we have launched several initiatives aimed at addressing Ghana’s housing deficit which currently stands at some two million units.

“Despite these measures, rapid urbanisation continues to put immerse pressure on our land resources. This has led to the degradation of some of our prime lands, particularly in urban areas” he pointed out.

President Akufo-Addo added “It is therefore of utmost importance that we prioritise the optimal use of our land resources.

“That is why government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Lands Commission has embarked on an ambitious urban renewal programme aimed at redeveloping prime areas in major cities across the country.

“[This includes] the Kumasi sector 18, Marine Drive Tourism Development Project, and the Takoradi Breach Road Redevelopment Scheme amongst others” President Akufo-Addo added.

Touching on the facility, the President explained that the facility which he is commissioning “is the outcome of one such urban renewal programme; the Aviation City Redevelopment Project at the airport enclave”.

He continued that “It is to pave way for this redevelopment that these state-of-the-art facilities have been constructed through a public-private partnership with Unique Development company for our hardworking men and women of the Ghana Police Service.

“The facility is made up of 514 one and two bedroom self-contain flats of which 322 have been completed and ready for occupation. These units are fitted with modern facilities and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

“In addition to the residential accommodation, this project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a stand by generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave and other essential amenities.

“This is further testimony of our unwavering commitment to provide decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel. Not only will this facility improve the welfare of police officers, they will also enhance their capacity to serve our nation even more effectively” the President added.

On the second phase, President Akufo-Addo said that the three institutions that partnered to execute the first phase of the project must do everything within their power to complete the second phase as well.

“As we commission the first phase of this project, I urge the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Lands Commission and Unique Development Company to work in earnest and complete the remaining 192 housing units and other facilities that make up the second phase of the project” Mr Akufo-Addo remarked.

For his part, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in his statement noted that several police installations located at the current airport police station are to be relocated to the new facility which has been built at Kwabenya to free up the land for re-development.

The installations which he mentioned include barracks with primary and junior high schools, mobile force quarters, rapid deployment force, national protection unit, fuel depot and workshop.

He stressed that “Other occupants in the area include the band trooping army of the Ghana Armed Forces, the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Metrological Agency (GMA).”

Also, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who described the construction of an ultra-modern barracks as unprecedented assured the president that he together with his colleagues, will ensure that the facility is maintained within a framework of high maintenance standards.

According the IGP, it is the first of its kind he has seen in all his life.

He was grateful to the president for fulfilling his promise or ensuring the construction of the facility was implemented.

“The second one is to also thank Mr. President in particular and his government in general for delivering on his promise to give us this facility and I want to say Mr. President, again, Mr. President, and for the last time, Mr. President, we thank you so much.

“Why do I have to mention Mr. President thrice? Because what we are seeing. Is the first of its kind in my whole life history,” he said.

“And for that, we are eternally grateful to you Mr. President, and your government and I hope that generations yet to come after us will also come and extend their gratitude to you, even when we are long gone,” he added.

The police chief also pledged in his capacity as chief constable is to ensure that the edifice is maintained and well preserved for generations to come.

“The third, Mr. President, is to give you the assurance, on behalf of my colleagues, and to hold myself personally responsible, as long as I remain Inspector General of Police, that this facility, its maintenance, we will never make it your headache,” he noted.

He appealed to the President to consider replicating similar projects at Accra Central, Kumasi Central, Tamale, and Tema metropolitan area.

“We give you Mr President, the assurance that my colleagues and I, working in partnership with other security agencies that we will never sleep, we will never rest until this country is at peace with itself” the IGP stated.

