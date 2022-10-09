President Akufo-Addo Leaves For France

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Paris, France, for a six-day working visit to France together with his wife, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

They departed Ghana on Saturday October 8, 2022 and will return to Ghana on Friday, October 14, 2022.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, President Akufo-Addo will be awarded an honorary award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris.

This will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him.

His first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, an honourary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.

Prior to the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.

Whilst in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana’s Embassy in Paris.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosumtwe; and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

In his absence the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution, act in his stead.

By Vincent Kubi