President Akufo-Addo Nominates 2 For Supreme Court

Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proposed the names of Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong for potential appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

This move comes in response to the impending retirement of Justice Mariama Owusu and the recent retirement of Justice Nii Ashie Kotey.

Upon receiving the President’s communication outlining the nominations, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, officially presented the names to the House in Accra on Monday.

He promptly referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee for thorough scrutiny and feedback in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

In his address to the House, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of adhering to the new standing orders in handling the nomination process.

He urged the committee members to meticulously review the credentials and suitability of both Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong before presenting their findings and recommendations to the House.

By Vincent Kubi