Delay In Mid-Year Budget Review Presentation To Parliament Due To Minority Absence

Minority NDC

The eagerly anticipated presentation of the 2024 mid-year budget review to Parliament was temporarily delayed as a result of the absence of the minority caucus.

Reports reveal that Minority MPs are staging a protest due to delays in the release of their common fund.

Scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was expected to present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament by forenoon. The primary objectives of this presentation include updating the House on the status of the government’s 2024 Budget implementation, furnishing revised financial strategies, and offering an updated economic perspective for Ghana.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 22, the Ministry informed that the review would encompass an assessment of the 2024 budget execution, shedding light on the economic and fiscal performance metrics for the first half of the year. Key components of the review were expected to feature updates on growth indicators, revenue and expenditure performance, financing mechanisms, and debt sustainability measures.

Nevertheless, tensions arose as minority members voiced their dissatisfaction surrounding the delay in the disbursement of their common fund, crucial for fulfilling their parliamentary duties effectively.

While there are concerns regarding the fund’s unavailability impacting their responsibilities, Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, clarified to Channel One News that the minority members are engaged in a caucus meeting and not boycotting the Finance Minister’s presentation.

By Vincent Kubi