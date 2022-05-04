President Akufo-Addo Receives Africa Peace Award

The Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) has conferred the Africa Peace Award on H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his enormous contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedoms not just in Ghana but the West African sub-region and Africa as a whole.

The Award, which was presented on behalf of the Union by the Rt Hon Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada and Chairman of the International Democrat Union and assisted by Mrs Louisa Atta-Agyemang, President of YDUA, was received on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House, Accra on Wednesday, 4th May, 2022.

A citation accompanying the award read in part:

“In recent years it has taken very strong personalities in leadership to foster the rule of law, democracy and media tolerance on the African political landscape. These strong persons continue to serve not only as stewards of the democracy and peace on the continent but the standard of lessons for many young people.

“At the Young Democrat Union of Africa, we believe strongly that honouring the standards of yesterday and today is a critical part of creating the standards of tomorrow. This principle embodies the many steps we have taken towards today.

“This award represents our collective values as a people and center right leaders, our values of Rule of Law, Respect for Human Freedom and Rights, Democracy, Peace and Stability…

“Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many. From his staunch advocacy against human rights violations to his work to repeal the Criminal Libel Law of Ghana that placed so much restrictions on freedom of expression, his famous decision to accept the verdict of Ghana’s Supreme Court after the controversial 2012 elections will continue to hang as standards for everyone who puts peace above personal interest.

“In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost 2 decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.

“In all, his efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.

“On this day, 4th May, 2022, on behalf of Young Democrat Union of Africa, I invite Rt Hon Stephen Harper to help us, present to His Excellency the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, YDUA AFRICA PEACE AWARD.”

In brief remarks, Vice President Bawumia commended the leadership of YDUA for the initiative to organize a High-Level Lecture Series on Governance, designed to provide information and education to young people to equip them for effective participation in the political and democratic process.

“It is more refreshing to note that the maiden edition will have the very venerable Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, whose work in promoting democracy, good governance and the values of center right, both during his time as Prime Minister of Canada and as Chairman of the International Democrat Union, as Keynote Speaker.

“I am of the conviction that this is not only a suitable choice but very ideal to ensure that the project starts off on a good footing. Prime Minister Harper has his reputation preceding him in the promotion of democracy and center right ideals all over the world,” he emphasized.

Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude for the leadership of the YDUA for the Award, saying “On behalf of the President and the people of Ghana, we are grateful for the recognition. You have the assurances of the President to continue to pursue programmes and policies which consolidate our gains in our democratic credentials and work towards a peaceful and sustainable Africa.

“The quest for peace and stability on the continent cannot be toned down; it is an essential bedrock in realizing resilient and sustainable societies.”