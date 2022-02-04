President Akufo-Addo Suspends Takoradi MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin lssah with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on Wednesday February 2, 2022.

In the interim, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been assigned to take oversight responsibility of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

A letter from the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe stated that, “without prejudice to the matter now before the court, Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police. The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government’s belief and work to ensure that our Security Agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates.

The letter further stated that “in the interim, the Hon. Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has been assigned additional supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly”.

The MCE was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

He has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

He waa granted GHC100,000 bail when he appeared in court today.

Also, he has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

Abdul Mumin Issah who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap check point at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

A voice recording purportedly to have come out from the incident had the MCE threatened the policeman to wit ‘I would have beaten you to death’

The Chief Executive was also heard insulting and threatening violence on a police officer after he was stopped for driving dangerously.

“If you had acted otherwise, I would have beaten you to death,” he said.

The police officer was also heard in the scuffle saying that “you are attacking me.

“You are snatching my phone? You can’t snatch the phone.”

The MCE in in some part hurled a barrage of insults at the police officer calling him ugly, among others.

Abdul Mumin Issah said “You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing. Don’t worry, let him play his King Kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do. If I decide to pass by what else can you do.”

The Policeman during the altercation was heard saying that he was a professional who will not insult him back, but would ensure that he faced the law for driving dangerously and putting his life at risk.

Meanwhile, the now-suspended MCE was arriagned before the Takaordi Harbour Circuit Court where he has been granted bail in the sum of GHC100,000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault on a public officer, offensive conduct, and disturbing the peace of the public when he appeared in court on Friday.

The Court presided over by Micheal Ampadu in granting the bail said in addition to the bail sum, the MCE should produce three sureties.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, March 17, 2022 for hearing.

By Vincent Kubi