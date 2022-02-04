It Was Uncomfortable Kissing James Gardiner & Anthony Woode On Set– Angela Bamford

James Gardiner, Angela Bamford and Anthony Woode

TV Presenter now venturing into acting, Angela Bamford has sworn never to kiss again or get naked in any movie for any amount of money.

This was after she described her first kissing role with actors James Gardiner and Anthony Woode as ‘uncomfortable.’

Angela who was speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM with Nana Romeo on Thursday indicated that she has her boundaries.

“I’ll not kiss anyone, I’ll not go naked in movies,” she said when she asked the movie roles she would take or reject.

Narrating her first kissing role experience she said, “in my first movie, I had to kiss two different guys, i.e. James Gardiner’s character and Anthony Woode’s, character, I played a cheating wife in the movie, not that it was a bad experience but I’m just uncomfortable with that.”

Asked if the kiss was real, she said “yes”.

According to her, kissing today in a movie is not as fake as people assume. Angela despite playing a role in a movie does not call herself an actress.

“I don’t call myself an actress. I always say that I feel weird when I’m attributed that title, I still don’t see myself as an actress…this is my second movie, the first was with Abdul Salam Mumuni and this is with YN Production so I still don’t call myself an actress, I’m not an actress yet, I’m testing the waters and sinking my feet ever so slowly,” she added.

Angela played the role of Michelle, a journalist in Yvonne Nelson’s upcoming movie, The Men We Love which happens to be her second movie.

The new movie is a beautiful tale of four ladies; Maria, Samantha, Shantel and Michelle who are not related by blood or anything remotely close to it but all they share in common is their femininity, embitterment and craving for their psychological and emotional freedom.

It stars an array of actors including Majid Michel, James Gardiner, veteran actress Eunice Banini, TikTok star; Jackline Mensah, Regina Van-Helvert, Comedian Hogan, Angela Bamford and Yvonne Nelson.

The rest are Nana Ansomah, Nana Made In China, Kweku Elliot and Sophia Kalorizos among others.

The movie is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14 at Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall at 7pm.

Angela put up an amazing performance in the movie.