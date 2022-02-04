Don’t Lie About What You Do- Shatta Wale Slams Jackie Appiah

Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah

Controversial dancehall artist, Shatta Wale has fired shots at celebrated actress Jackie Appiah for allegedly not agreeing with him on a suggestion that celebrities be paid to educate the public on COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to Shatta, he has lost respect for the beautiful actress for not siding with him.

In a video in circulation on social media since early Friday, the Melissa crooner called out Jackie and said he doesn’t recognise her as someone who acts.

He continued to question her if she ever acted in a movie that made a million dollars.

“Jackie Appiah, I remember during Corona time when they said we should come and support, I said if we should come and support, at least there must be something small (money) to appreciate us with. But you went elsewhere to say that you don’t like what I said because why should I talk like that. Huh, Jackie, you don’t act. I used to respect you but the picture you are trying to paint to female actresses and whatever, stop it. Stop it because people know what you are doing in Ghana. When was the last time you did a movie that sold one million dollars? But you always want people to know that you are living life because you are blessed,” Shatta said.

“There are actresses who are suffering. The ‘toto-work’ we know. We too can turn gays. If I turn gay, you can imagine the things I will acquire. The toto-works going on we know. Don’t come and pretend you are a celebrity. A celebrity lives a life that is of a celebrity. Check who a celebrity is in America or Europe. Don’t come and lie to the next generation,” he added.

By Francis Addo