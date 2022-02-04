Staying In My Marriage Would Have Killed Me – Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu

Veteran Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu has stated that she didn’t regret leaving her marriage because staying in it would have ended her life.

According to her, opting for divorce was the best decision she took as a young lady.

Onyeka who was speaking in an interview with media personality, Kikilomo Atanda-Owo said her marriage was difficult and was not good for her and her children.

“I went through my marriage, it was difficult because I did not want my marriage to end but I could not take it anymore, it would have killed me,’ she said.

“I always say this and that is the truth. It was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family,” she added.

The Dailypost reported that Onyeka Onwenu, whose estranged husband had remained a mystery over the years reportedly married a Yoruba Muslim in 1984 and they were blessed with two children.