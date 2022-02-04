Shatta Wale Fights Stonebwoy Over Lotto Fraud

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale has rained insult on his colleague, Stonebwoy for teaming up with the National Lottery Authority to fight lotto fraud in Ghana saying he doesn’t have sense in real life.

Shatta Wale seems to vex about something and started ranting about how bad the showbiz industry is and now has slammed all celebrities who teamed up with the NLA to fight lotto fraud that has been going on in the country.

Shatta Wale then singled out Stonebwoy insulting him that he doesn’t have sense in real life but he behaves as if he’s sensible when he speaks and he’s supposed to know more because he speaks and reads very well but then he didn’t do what he’s supposed to do before joining the NLA to fight lotto fraud.