President Akufo-Addo Tours Ahafo Region

President Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his “Thank You Tour” will this morning—Thursday, August 12, 2021 begin a two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.

While in the region, the president will commission completed projects, inspects ongoing ones, cut sod for the commencement of new development projects, and address some chiefs and people at community durbars.

His recent tours have taken him to Upper East and West regions, North East, Savannah and Northern regions.

He’s just completed regional tour of Bono East and Bono regions before starting Ahafo region this morning.

BY Daniel Bampoe