President Charges SOEs To Step Up Performance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday entreated State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) to adopt strategies to improve their financial performance.

This, he said, would enable those entities contribute effectively to the national development agenda, and generate jobs and wealth for the people.

The President made the call on Monday when he addressed managers of SOEs at the 2021 Performance Contract Signing ceremony in Accra.

Heads of 71 Specified entities who have successfully negotiated their contracts for 2021 signed onto the agreement, as a measure to ensuring good corporate governance, efficient and profitable running of their entities.

The President urged the Managers to adopt best corporate governance practices, to make them achieve thier objectives for the year.

He placed emphasis on the need for the SOE’s to achieve the targets under the Performance Agrement to feed into the agenda to make Ghana a country beyond Aid.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the boards and managers of the SOE’s for sustaining their respective enterprises in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that though Ghana, like many other nations, had taken a severe hit to its economy, and social life, as a result of the pandemic, fortunately, through hard work and determination, the country had gotten back on track to recovery, and had been projected to be one of fastest growing economies this year.

The President charged the SOE’s, the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), and the Ministries to work as a team for sustained progress and development.

“All of us involved in the operations of SIGA, should put our ideals and ideas, experience and expertise together and work as a team.

“The Ghanaian people expect no less from us, and demand that we put this country on the path of sustained progress and prosperity,” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the need to respect the COVID-19 protocols at workplaces in the face of the recent rise in infections.

He insisted that “it is imperative that all of us pay strict attention in adherence to the COVID-19 in our workplaces and elsewhere if we are to defeat the virus and sustain the integrity of our economy.”

GNA