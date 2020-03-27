President Confirms DGN Online Report On 2 Weeks Lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed DGN Online’s report of a two weeks lockdown of some parts of Ghana due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

DGN Online had earlier reported that the President was going to announce to the nation about the lockdown.

According to him, the lockdown means residents in affected

must stay at home for two weeks.

If anyone is to move out, it must be for receiving essential items including food, medicines, among others, he noted.

With the announcement, residents across major parts of Ghana are left with just two days – Saturday and Sunday – to stock up food items ahead of a two weeks lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The lockdown, will begin midnight on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Police are expected to be deployed at barricades and access to essential services suspended.

The areas to be affected are Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi where cases of the COVID-19 had been recorded.

Earlier, sources told DGN Online that a meeting finalizing the lockdown was held this afternoon at the Jubilee House where key ministers overseeing the exercise attended.

The action, the sources said was settled on following the disturbing spread of the deadly virus especially among arrivals and gradually spreading to communities.

So far four people are said to have died of the disease and 137 confirmed cases recorded.

The police have already mapped out strategies to curtail movements in the affected areas.

By Melvin Tarlue