President To Announce 2 Weeks Lockdown At 11pm

President Nana Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo is scheduled to announce a two weeks lockdown in some part of Ghana at 11pm tonight.

The announcement was initially expected to be made at 9pm.

The lockdown is response to the coronavirus disease.

With the announcement, residents across major parts of Ghana are left with just two days – Saturday and Sunday – to stock up food items ahead of a two weeks lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The lockdown, sources at the Presidency told this portal, will begin midnight on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Police are expected to be deployed at barricades and access to essential services suspended.

The areas to be affected are Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi where cases of the COVID-19 had been recorded.

According to the sources, a meeting finalizing the lockdown was held this afternoon at the Jubilee House where key ministers overseeing the exercise attended.

The selective lockdown takes off at midnight Sunday for two weeks.

The action, the sources said was settled on following the disturbing spread of the deadly virus especially among arrivals and gradually spreading to communities.

So far four people are said to have died of the disease and 137 confirmed cases recorded.

The police have already mapped out strategies to curtail movements in the affected areas.

By Melvin Tarlue