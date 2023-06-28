President Congratulates NDC, Urges NPP To Remain Hopeful

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has issued a congratulatory message to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their victory at the Assin North by-election, which took place on Tuesday, 27th June 2023.

In a statement released by the president, he praised the conduct of the election, which he described as peaceful and credible.

The president also congratulated the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission for their role in ensuring that the by-election was conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Additionally, he commended the security services for their efforts in maintaining law and order throughout the voting process, as well as the media for their extensive coverage of the event.

Despite the outcome not being in favour of his political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Akufo-Addo urged NPP members to remain hopeful, reminding them that democracy sometimes requires losing as well as winning.

He expressed his confidence that the NPP would regain the Assin North seat in the future.

The Assin North by-election became necessary after the quashing of election of the NDC MP, James Gyakye Quayson by the Supreme Court for having a dual citizenship which is against the law of the land.

He was said to be a citizen of Ghana and Canada after being domiciled in the said country for over 40 years.

The by-election which saw a high turn-out of voters, with both the NDC and NPP fielding candidates for the parliamentary seat was without pockets of violence and firing of warning shots.

Gyakye Quayson emerged winner in the by-election in the constituency yesterday June 27, 2023.

He beat his main challenger from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Charles Opoku, after obtaining over 17, 000 votes.

Charles Opoku had a little over 12,000 votes.

The president’s message comes as a welcome call for unity in the midst of the political contest.

It is hoped that all parties can work towards building a stronger democratic system for the benefit of Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi