Sarkodie Vrs Yvonne Nelson In Open Jabs

In Ghana, the ongoing feud between rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson appears to be on a higher note once again and has caught the attention of the public.

The two celebrities have been engaged in a war of words, each sharing their version of events regarding their past relationship, which has been put under the spotlight by Yvonne’s recently published memoir.

In his latest release, “Try Me,” Sarkodie shared his side of the story, attempting to discredit Yvonne’s account of their relationship.

He claimed that he had suggested she keep the baby she was carrying, but she refused, saying she wanted to complete her education instead.

He also expressed doubts about the pregnancy, saying she declined his offer to provide medical care.

“I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can’t pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked” Sarkodie said in the first lines of his song.

Yvonne, however, has hit back hard at these claims, using Twitter to call out Sarkodie’s lies.

She reminded him that she had already completed university when she fell pregnant in 2010 and that it was he who had driven her to have an abortion.

Yvonne also highlighted the impact their public spat could have on young women and called on Sarkodie to respect womanhood.

She wrote, “On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.“

“yes I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school,” Sarkodi in hs rap

Their ongoing public exchange has sparked heated debates on social media, with fans weighing in on the issue.

It remains to be seen how this feud will play out, but one thing is clear: their war of words is far from over.