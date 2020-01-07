President Cuts Sod For Alajo Astro Turf

Details of the project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday cut a sod for the construction of an astro turf for Alajo in Accra.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso Central Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, expressed delight that at last the Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has disbursed money for the project under the ‘One Constituency, One Dollar’ initiative.

The commencement of the project is the fulfillment of a promise made by the President that constituencies would be provided with astro turfs so that they would provide the next generation of footballers.



He said each constituency would have an astro turf and this would help produce the next generation of football stars.

The Alajo Astro Turf will be financed by the CDA under the ‘One Constituency, One Million Dollars’ project.

“I think that selecting Astro Turf as a project for this constituency is apt. It is going to unearth the hidden talents in the Zongo youth in this constituency. My prayer is that the Youth Ministry together with the Minister of Youth and Sports will work hand-in-hand with me so that as we continue to unearth the hidden talents in the youth in this constituency, we will be able to help them develop their talents and then represent our country, both internally, externally and at the higher level so that together we can work and bring success to this country,” he said.

The contractor for the project, Robert Coleman, said it would take six months to complete the project.

“We are going to do a standard pitch, an 11-aside full pitch, 98 by 58 square meters. In the phase one, we are going to have a panel mesh around it so that people can play football. We are going to have floodlights so that people can play football at night and also a general washroom and drains around it. We hope that in the next six months we should be able to complete this project,” he stressed.

Six astro turfs with stands and other facilities have been constructed across the country.





