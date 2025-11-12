President Mahama Visits Stampede Victims at 37 Military Hospital

Following the tragic stampede, which occurred early today at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during the commencement of the Ghana Armed Forces’ 2025/2026 recruitment exercise, President John Mahama has visited the victims at the 37 Military Hospital who sustained injuries.

President Mahama was accompanied by Acting Defence Minister Dr. Casiel Ato Forson and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who is Minister of State in charge of Government Communications.

The President also seized the opportunity to commiserate with the families of the deceased victims.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces, in a press statement issued on social media, has declined the assertion that the death toll has increased from six to 12.

The statement reads: “Reference to the unfortunate incident that occurred at El-Wak Sports Stadium this morning, 12 November 2025, concerning the recruitment exercise, the death toll remains 6. The public should treat any other reportage as false. The Ghana Armed Forces will keep updating the general public on any development.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke