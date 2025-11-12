Union Berlin’s Derrick Kohn Earns First Black Stars Call-Up

Derrick Kohn

UNION BERLIN defender Derrick Kohn has received a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies, the Bundesliga club has announced.

The German-born full-back is expected to make his long-awaited debut as Ghana embarks on a two-game tour of Asia, where the team will face Japan and South Korea.

Kohn was previously invited by head coach Otto Addo, but delays in finalising his nationality switch prevented him from featuring in competitive fixtures.

With the switch now completed, the 25-year-old is set to be part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially publish the squad list for the matches.

Ghana will play Japan on Friday, November 14, in the Kirin Challenge Cup before taking on South Korea on November 18. The friendlies form part of the Black Stars’ rebuilding process after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

BY Wletsu Ransford