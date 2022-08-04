President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tours Northern Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday August 8th to 10th start a tour of the Northern Region.

Like his previous tours of some regions last year, the president will be inspecting some projects in the region.

On the first day of arrival, the president will proceed to Yendi where he is expected to pay a courtesy call on Yaa-naa at the Gbewa palace and subsequently cut Sod for Eastern Corridor streach of Dual carriage road in Yendi township and inspect Yendi Sports Stadium.

After which the president will then proceed to Saboba to inspect Agenda 111 project.

On the 9th August, 2022. The president will also visit Kpandai to inspect New Administrative block and Agenda 111 project. After which, He will then move back to Bimbilla to cut Sod for Eastern Corridor Dual carriage stretch road in Bimbilla township and inspect 1D1F. He will also

Commission New Administrative block at Bimbilla Training College.

On the10th August, 2022.

The president will Visit RCC in Tamale to Inspect New Presidential Lodge Complex.

The president is expected to grant an interview to one of the prominent radio stations in Tamale.

God bless NPP!

God bless Ghana!

Signed

Sayibu Yussif Danjumah

Communications Director-NPP, NR.