President Presents 40 Vehicles To NADMO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented 40 Vehicles to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The vehicles presented on Friday, March 19, 2021, include: one Toyota Camry, one Toyota Hiace ambulance, one Mercedes Benz Rescue Ambulance, one payloader, five Toyota Landcruiser Prados, and 30 Toyota Hilux pickups.

Prior to the presentation on Friday, Mr Akufo-Addo reiterated that “Government had already distributed motorbikes to all the sixteen (16) regions and to the two hundred and sixty (260) metropolitan, municipal and district secretariats of NADMO. In the course of next month, thirty-two (32) additional pickups will be presented to augment further the fleet of NADMO.”

“This is by no means exhaustive, and I assured management and staff of NADMO of more in the coming years under my presidency,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue