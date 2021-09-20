President Reappoints SHC Boss

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah

President Akufo-Addo has re-appointed Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, popularly known as Vyrus, as the Managing Director of State Housing Company (SHC) Limited.

State Housing Company has seen tremendous progress since 2017 after Mr. Ampofo Appiah took over administration.

He has brought life to the almost defunct state institution and initiated new housing projects across major towns in the country.

Currently, SHC has projects in Bolgatanga, Sunyani, Kumasi, Sefwi Wiawso, Ho, Kyebi, Accra and other places.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, confirming the MD’s re-appointment, also said that the President has appointed Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV as Chairman of the board.

Other board members included the SHC MD, Madam Ofosua Amagyei, Sheila Bartels (MP), King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, Surv. Dr. Theresa Tuffour, Tweneboa Koduah Fokuo, Dr. Maame Adwoa A. Gyekye-Andoh and Earl Ofori-Atta.

The President charged the board to continue with the good works by the management of State Housing Company Limited to help reduce the huge housing deficit.