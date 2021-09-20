Access Bank Launches Business Startup Challenge

Olumide Olatunji

ACCESS BANK Ghana PLC, in partnership with Platinum Africa Solutions, has launched “The Business Startup Challenge” to support startup businesses in the country.

The Business Startup Challenge will provide opportunity to 500 shortlisted young Ghanaian entrepreneurs within the ages of 18 and 35 years, who have either set up budding businesses or have business ideas, and want funding to make these happen.

Billed to run for 5 weeks, the call for applications opened on 15th September, 2021 and will end on 1st October, 2021.

A three-member jury will audition applicants from 4th to 7th October, 2021 to kick-start lined-up events.

Participants will receive training in key business practices at various stages of the challenge, equipping them with knowledge to navigate the technology era.

Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana PLC, Olumide Olatunji, emphasised the importance of resourcing local startup businesses, as a significant contributor to the economy.

He, however, cited lack of funds, proper planning and management skills, as factors impeding their growth hence the bank’s intervention of bridging the knowledge and technology gap through programmes such as ‘The Business Startup Challenge’.

Highlights of The Business Startup Challenge include a boot camp to train participants on principal business practices such as team building and leadership, excellent customer service, marketing concepts and strategies, among others.

There will also be shortlisting sessions, which will give participants the opportunity to pitch their business ideas. The final 30 shortlisted applicants will undergo a master class and final pitching to a six-member jury and faculty, made up of renowned persons in the fields of marketing, communications, business, entrepreneurship and human resource.

The top three finalists will receive a share of GH¢30,000 as cash prizes, business advisory & mentorship sessions and GH¢20,000 worth of Life Insurance cover.

A business desk report