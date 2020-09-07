President Reiterates Govt Commitment To Sports Devt

President Akufo-Addo with officials of UPSA and some dignitaries commissioning the facility

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his administration’s commitment to sports development in the country.

He told a gathering at the UPSA AstroTurf commissioning on Friday that his government has already undertaken 68 sporting projects since he assumed post.

So far, 12 from the 68 have been completed, while 36 are nearing completion. The projects include the youth formational centres in 10 regions which were all at significant stages as well as the construction of some 29 AstroTurfs across the nation.

He said, “We are making sure there’ll be room for Ghanaians to successfully compete at the highest levels of sport in the world. We want to make sure that when children turn on the television to watch sporting programmes they will be able to find on the field and track Ghanaian successfully competing at the highest levels.”

“This fosters resilience, tenacity, endurance, discipline, commitment, hard work, teamwork and the staying spirit whilst building up the confidence of those engaged in it.”

And underscoring the importance of physical activity, he said, “These attributes and skills that are routinely associated with sports are vital in moulding the citizens of every society. That is why the freedom to develop physical and intellectual and moral strength through physical education and sports must be guaranteed both within educational system and in the wider space of social life.

“Government is committed to ensuring that all youth gain access to senior high school and tertiary education as they represent the best ways of equipping the citizenry with the requisite skills for rapid national development,” President Akufo-Addo disclosed.

The GH¢4m facility houses a spectator seating capacity of 500, including VIP seating, changing rooms, wash rooms, offices and flood lighting.

It was funded from UPSA’s internally generated funds aimed at harnessing the sporting potential of the university’s community and its environs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum