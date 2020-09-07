Respect Laws Of The Game… TT Brothers Tells Football People

Isaac Tetteh

Uncle T FC United president Isaac Tetteh, known in football corridors as TT Brothers, is calling on his colleagues and other stakeholders to esteem the laws of the game.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak board member stated that taking the laws governing the game for granted could be costly, citing the recent fracas between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Wilfred Osei (Palmer) as a classical example.

Palmer dragged the GFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) following what he considered was an unfair disqualification.

And after months of waiting amid two postponements on the ruling, the global tribunal ruled in favour of the GFA on September 1 and confirmed the decision by the Elections Committee to disqualify Palmer from contesting the 2019 GFA elections.

The Tema Youth boss was disqualified on two grounds—his failure to pay the 10 per cent mandatory fee to the GFA for transfer of his player, Joseph Paintsil, to Belgian side KRC Genk.

Also, his failure to apologise to the Ethics Committee over his comments on public radio that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to government’s decision to withdraw unclassified payments from FA budget.

To TT Brothers, CAS’ ruling against the Tema Youth president vindicates the leadership of the then Normalisation Committee, and he believes that Dr. Kofi Amoah and his team should be honoured by the state accordingly.

“CAS took the right decision with the verdict, Palmer violated the FA’s laws, and this should be a learning curve for all of us in the football fraternity. I want to also commend Dr. Amoah and his team for a good job done, they are indeed vindicated,” TT Brothers said.

Meanwhile, he has tasked Hearts of Oak to re-engage Ashford Tetteh Oku as its administrative manager and to tap into his vast experience and know-how to ‘battle’ the expected uncompromising challenge Kotoko new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah promises to offer.

He has advised the GFA president to back his 12k allowance increase with good works.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum