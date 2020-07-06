President Self-Isolates Over Covid-19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commenced a 14-day precautionary self-isolation even after testing negative to Covid-19.

The isolation which began last Saturday, July 4, 2020, according to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is in “compliance with Covid-19 protocols.”

A statement on the subject from the minister pointed out that the President’s voluntary action is informed by the fact that a member of his close circle tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, July 4, 2020, adding that “he has as at today tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

During the self-isolation period, the President will be working from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra, the Information Minister added.

Dan Botwe

Over the weekend, there was spurious allegation on social media that the MP for Okere and Minister of Regional Reorganization, Dan Kwaku Botwe, who contracted the virus and was on admission, may have died.

The DCE for Okere District Assembly, Daniel Kenneth, issued a statement debunking the wicked claims and said Mr. Botwe was discharged from the hospital on Saturday at about 1:00 pm and was in good health.

“It has come to our notice the rumour circulating that Hon. Daniel Botwe, MP for Okere Constituency, is dead. I wish to inform the general public that this news is false and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.”

The statement said, “Hon. Daniel Botwe is fine by God’s grace and has been discharged today Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1:00pm.I wish to implore all concerned persons not to be alarmed and that he’s home with his family. Let us all continue to offer prayers of good health and long life for him. We are also very grateful for all loved ones and genuine persons for their prayers and show of concern.”

Covid-19 Figures

Over the weekend, confirmed cases of Covid-19 crossed 20,085 after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said it recorded 1,455 new cases.

The GHS also recorded five new Covid-19-related deaths, pushing the toll to 122 from the previous 117.

The number of people discharged from Covid-19 treatment centres has been pegged at 14,870 and according to the GHS, active Covid-19 cases are now 5,093.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases at 10,979, followed by the Ashanti Region with 4,244.

The Western Region has 1,729 cases; Central Region, 983 cases; Eastern Region, 798 cases; Volta Region, 362 cases and the Upper East Region, 278 cases.

The Western North Region has 154 cases; Northern Region, 137 cases; Bono East Region, 136 cases and Oti Region, 112 cases.

The Upper West Region, 55 cases; Savannah Region, 46 cases; Bono Region, 38 cases; Ahafo Region, 26 cases and North East Region, eight cases.

By A.R. Gomda & Jamila Akweley Okertchiri