President To Deliver 13th Update On Covid19 Tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation once again tonight on the Coronavirus situation.

The Sunday, June 28 address will be the 13th of its kind.

President Akufo-Addo’s last two addresses saw the easing of some Coronavirus restrictions including the reopening universities and senior high schools as well as the lifting of the ban on religious activities.

His address tonight is set for 8:00pm and coming at a time when deaths related to Coronavirus in Ghana have risen from 103 to 112.

Confirmed cases are 16,742 as of June 28, after 311 new cases were recorded the same date.

By Melvin Tarlue