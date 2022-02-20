Presidential Hopefuls Fight Over NPP Delegates

Some presidential hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are flexing muscles in the latest glamour to lead the party in the 2024 polls.

The two leading stalwarts of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanen, Minister of Trade and Industry who have expressed their interest to lead the party for the 2024 general elections have begun lobbying the delegates to vote for them using what appears to be clandestine mean.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a similar message had been sent by other aspirants like Francis Addai Nimoh.

Last Friday February 18, 2022 before close of day, a flyer was making rounds that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has offered to purchase nomination forms for all polling station executives of the party.

Interestingly, before the break of dawn the next day, there was another message from one Alhassan Abdul Rashid, Convener of Crusaders for Bawumia, saying that the Vice President was sponsoring all polling station executives to register for the internal contest.

The information carried by the message asked the party members to contact their Area Coordinator, Polling Station Chairman and Secretary for free forms to get registered.

This two leaders appear to be working tirelessly behind the scenes to win the hearts of the delegates to emerge leader of the party in the upcoming presidential primary.

Below are the messages:

*Dr Bawumia has done it again for all polling Station executives.*

See your electoral area coordinator or polling station chairman and the Secretary for your form.

Go with your 3 passport pictures, your voter’s ID card, your party membership card (if any).

Please, prepare from today Saturday 19th and Sunday, 20th February, 2022.

Note:

DON’T PAY ANY FEES BECAUSE YOUR BEST MAN TO LEAD HAS DONE IT FOR YOU. AND DON’T FORGET YOUR 3 PASSPORT PICTURES OOOOO

This is an important party exercise we must take serious.

ALHASSAN ABDUL RASHID

CONVENER CRUSADERS FOR BAWUMIA