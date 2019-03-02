Presidential Staffer Not Innocent – Anas Fires Back

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has indicated that presidential staffer Charles Cromwell Bissue cannot claim innocence in the latest exposé on corrupt practices hampering the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Mr. Bissue was caught on camera in the documentary allegedly taking bribe to facilitate illegal small scale mining.

On Friday, March 1, 2019, Mr. Bissue issued a statement announcing he was stepping aside as secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM.)

He claimed innocence in the statement and said that his decision to step aside was premised on the need to ensure transparency in the investigations into the matter.

But Anas is insisting the presidential staffer is not innocent.

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri