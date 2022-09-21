Prestea Youth Resolve To Ensure Clean Environment

Some youth in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have resolved to be more zealous and committed to ensure good sanitation practices in their respective communities.

They have also decided to develop positive behavioural change towards the environment.

The youth, mainly from Damang, Amoanda, Bompieso and Hunni-Valley belonging to a group called ‘Zero Waste Bosomtwe’, in the area embarked on a massive clean up exercise in some parts of the Municipality.

The exercise, which was in collaboration with Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) was part of activities to mark this year’s World Clean-up day.

The areas where the exercise took place included the chief’s palace, markets, health facilities, social grounds, the Zongo area and a popular place called ‘Roman Asordaho’.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr. Justice Frimpong, leader of Zero Waste Bosomtwe said cleaning the community would help eradicate diseases such as cholera and malaria.

He was of the view that the residents should always maintain cleanliness at their surroundings all the time.

He stressed that the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder.

Eric Doe Ackuayi, Senior Community Affairs at AGL mentioned that the initiative was the idea of the youth and that AGL only came in to support them with basic tools.

He said his outfit supported the exercise with tools such as wheelbarrows, cutlasses, rakes, long brooms and shovels among others.

He expressed the hope that the company would always assist its host communities in initiatives geared towards ensuring clean environment.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Huni- Valley